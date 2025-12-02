Donna Faye Roat, age 93, formerly of Macon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union, OH.

She was born October 29, 1932 in Hamilton County, OH, daughter of the late Edward & Ethel Weber Sr.

Donna grew up in the North College Hill Community, loved animals, and enjoyed line dancing with the Dandlelines at Lake Waynoka.Donna was a Delta Airlines ticket agent and was an accomplished artist. She and her husband enjoyed breakfast frequently with their neighbors at Highland South Restaurant nearly every day.

Donna had Nieces, Stephanie Motz, Barbara Nash, Nancy Cate, and nephews, Jon Weber and John Blum.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley M. Roat, two brothers, Melvin Eugene Weber, Edward Weber, Jr. and her sister, Hazel Weber.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, at 1:00 p.m. Monday December 8, 2025 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home December 8, 2025, 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.