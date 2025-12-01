Troy L. Couch, 78, of Winchester, OH, passed away Thursday, November 27, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born on February 25, 1947 in Hamilton, OH to the late Farmer and Georgia Mae (Stewart) Couch. He retired from J.B. Steel. He attended the Hope in Christ Fellowship Church in Winchester and was an avid fox hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter.

Troy is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Christine Couch of Winchester; daughters, Donna Couch of Hamilton County, OH, Tonia Couch West of Mt. Vernon, KY; step son, Aaron Alexander (Jessica) of Ripley; step daughter, Michelle Couch (Rodney) of Berea, KY; sister, Wilma Collins of Berea, KY; 8 grandchildren; several great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Pastor Lorren Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

