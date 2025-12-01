Ruth Ellen Mounts, of Brevard, passed away November 19, 2025 at her home. She was born April 17, 1951 in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Wilford and Lena Evans.

Ruth was a lifelong homemaker, but frequently traveled to keep up with her husband’s career. Her adventures fostered her love of animals and nature. Wherever she landed, she could make a loving home for her family and pets. She dedicated her life to Jehovah as a teenager and strived to live by His teachings.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter Angela Mote and brother Paul “Sonny” Evans.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 42 years Paul Mounts, daughters Julie Cate, Paulina Romanelli, and Heather Vanatta; grandchildren Rachel, Jordan, and Charlotte; sisters Betty Sininger and Beulah McCartney.

A memorial service will be held December 6th at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. 75 Batson Road in Brevard, NC.

Special thanks to her loving friends and especially Candice and Kevin for their unwavering support.