Catherine J. “Cathy” Humphries, age 71, of Troy, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 13, 2025. She was born April 24, 1954 in Bitburg, Germany to Samuel G. Lombardo and June {Brickey} Montgomery. Cathy is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, husband David Humphries son Eric Binkley and siblings Susan Lombardo and Anthony Lombardo and several nieces and nephews.

Cathy graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1972. She proudly served her country in the United States Army, where she was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. She had a natural green thumb, loved reading, and enjoyed cooking and baking. Cathy was known for her colorful personality and her love for rescue dogs.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM with Celebration of Life Service beginning at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. The family suggests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Cathy’s honor to please consider, Humane Society of Greater Dayton at 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, OH 45417. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.