Dorothy Ann Boothby, age 80, of Batavia, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025, at her residence. She was born December 23, 1944 in Casey County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Paul and Gracie (Cox) Glover. As a devoted homemaker, Dorothy embraced the joys and responsibilities of family life. She was deeply committed to spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, creating cherished memories that will be treasured for generations. In addition to her role as a homemaker, Dorothy was co-owner of Boothby Towing and Recovery. Her entrepreneurial spirit and determination contributed significantly to the success of the family business, establishing it as a trusted name in the community. Dorothy was a dedicated member of Owensville United Methodist Church. Her faith and commitment to service reflected her values and strengthened the bonds within her community. Dorothy had a profound love for nature, which was beautifully expressed in her cherished rose garden. This vibrant space was not only a reflection of her personality but also a haven where she found joy and solace. She took great pride in tending to her roses, with each bloom symbolizing her nurturing spirit. Dorothy will be remembered fondly by all who knew her for her unwavering commitment to family, her professional achievements and her contributions to her community. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched throughout her remarkable life. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband – Charles “Charlie” Leslie Boothby in 2023.

Mrs. Boothby is survived by three children – Shiela McGuffey of Nebraska, Connie Krebs and husband Shelby and Chuck Boothby (Amy Taylor) all of Batavia, Ohio; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 14, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.