Sherman E. Davis, 85, of Russellville, passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at his residence. He was born May 10, 1940 in Carter County, KY, to the late Henery and Annie (Patters) Davis. He retired as an equipment operator with the C & O Railroad. Sherman was also a US Army veteran during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, John William Davis, Oscar Davis, Herman Davis, Elwood Davis and Robert Davis; sisters, Eula Horsley, Marie Galliher, Lois Mae Pruitt, Jessie Underwood and Henrietta Davis.

Sherman is survived by his loving wife Shirley Davis of Russellville; sister, Donna Davis of Portsmouth, OH as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at the Sun Set Cemetery in Quincy, KY under the direction of Meeker Funeral Home.

