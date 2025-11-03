With sadness and broken hearts, the family of Connie Caudill announces her passing on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at the UC Medical Center ICU in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 77. Connie was a cherished wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She resided in Ripley, Ohio with her husband, Mearl “Don” Caudill. Connie was born July 14, 1948 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Mary (Lewis) Tuel and Joseph Hughes.

She loved her family and always had a smile and caring hand for all that knew her. Her life was well lived and she trusted in her faith deeply. Connie enjoyed cooking and taking care of the ones she loved. She found great joy in being with her family and talking to her great granddaughter.

Connie had requested no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers or gifts for the family please, send donations to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital