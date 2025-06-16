Susan Faye Baugus, age 66, of Brooksville, Kentucky passed away peacefully Saturday, June 14, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born May 24, 1959 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ivan Earl and Carolyn (Huddleston) Linville. Susan was a dedicated sales manager for McFarland Chevrolet in Maysville, Kentucky and member of the Sardis Christian Church in Mayslick, Kentucky. As a lover of the outdoors, she cherished her time at the River Pines RV Resort, where she enjoyed riding her golf cart and embracing nature. She had a passion for building things and cherished the memories made while working alongside her husband to construct their home. Susan also found joy in visiting the casino, particularly enjoying the thrill of playing the quarter slot machines. Her vibrant spirit and zest for life will leave a lasting impact on those lives she has touched and will be deeply missed. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband and soul mate of 47 years – Thomas Edward Baugus on June 4, 2024, whom she married April 26, 1977 and one brother – Michael Linville.

Mrs. Baugus is survived by two daughters – Tabitha Baugus and Scott Cook of Germantown, Kentucky and Sabrina Baugus and husband Mike Steward of Batavia, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Tristen Baugus-Hickerson, CJ Morgan, Tanner Baugus and wife Aliyah, Michaela Chappell, Anakin Davis-Steward, Adalynn Davis-Steward and Scotty Cook; one great grandchild on the way; two sisters – Rhonda Miller of Georgetown, Ohio and Shonda Linville of Tennessee and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 21, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jonathan Dodson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 20, 2025 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Neal Cemetery near Hamersville, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com