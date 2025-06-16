Randall Lee Smith, age 79, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 7, 2025 peacefully in his sleep. He was born August 3, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Jesse Lee and Gloria Jean (Cahall) Smith. Randy, affectionately known by many, was a beloved member of the Ripley community whose kindness and generosity touched the lives of those around him. Over the course of his life, he played an instrumental role in the development of Clermont County and downtown Cincinnati and actively engaging in civic projects that made a lasting impact in both Ripley and Georgetown. In recognition of his contributions, The Randall, a building in Mt. Auburn, was named in his honor towards the end of his life, celebrating his enduring legacy in the area. A mentor and advisor to many, Randy was a guiding force for those fortunate enough to know him. His journey was characterized by compassion, resilience, and brilliance, and his passing has created a profound void in the hearts of family and friends alike. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his community and the positive influence he had on all who crossed his path. Besides his parents, Randy was preceded in death by one daughter – Christine Elizabeth Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 57 years – Diana (Tolin) Smith whom he married March 19, 1968, two daughters – Julie Smith of Ripley, Ohio and Heather Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother – Steve Smith and wife Glenna of Hamersville, Ohio; one sister – Kathleen Hawkins and husband Carl of Hamersville, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Jim Tolin and wife Becky of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of Christ Food Pantry, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

