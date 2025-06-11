Betty L. Rodgers, 91, of Winchester, OH, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2025 at her residence. She was born July 18, 1933 in Sardinia, OH to the late Guy and Bessie (Carson) Tumbleson. She was a school teacher in Trumbull County, OH and was a member of the Russellville Community Church. Betty was a fine musician and directed the community choir in Russellville for several years. She was a dedicated kindergarten teacher. She loved kids, music, flowers and her family.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Norman Rodgers of Winchester; children, Douglas (Rosanna) Rodgers of Waldron, IN, Patricia (Clair) McCalla of East Bernard, TX, Kathleen Theis of Cincinnati and Anita Rodgers of Sardinia; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Cole of Mt. Orab and Phyllis (Carl) Cole of Blue Creek.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Russellville Community Church. Rev John Hrynk will officiate.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice.

