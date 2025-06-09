Leslie Ray Miller, age 72, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025 at his home due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease. His working career consisted of being a fiberglass laminator/ fabricator for boats and yachts, a high school transportation director, a custodian and Toyota parts delivery driver. Les loved his Lord and Savior, his family, music, camping, horseshoes, and many animals over his blessed life. He was born January 9, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Willard and Wilma (Dumford) Miller, Sr. Besides his parents, Les was also preceded in death by four brothers – Willard Miller, Jr., Melvin Miller, Donald Miller and Fred Miller and four sisters – Virginia Watkins, Loretta Davis, Patricia Ayers and Janice Clark.

Mr. Miller is survived by his loving wife of 51 years – Mary Colleen (Titus) Miller whom he married August 4, 1973; two brothers – John Miller and wife LuAnn of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Jim Miller and wife Donna of Titusville, Florida; three sisters – Barbara Miller and Martha Miller both of Georgetown, Ohio and his twin, Louann Henderson and husband Tony of Mt. Orab, Ohio and many loving extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at the Hamersville Baptist Church, 1661 S.R. 125, Hamersville, Ohio 45130. Pastor Rob Farber will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired memorials may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

