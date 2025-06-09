Juanita V. Stone, age 91, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born July 2, 1933 in Winchester, Kentucky the daughter of the late James M. Elkin, Jr. and Estella (Wells) Elkin. Juanita a retired electronics supervisor for Cincinnati Electrode Systems, was a woman of unwavering faith and devotion. Her life was a testament to her commitment to her church and community, she was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio, where she served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and participated in the church choir. Juanita’s unwavering faith in God guided her involvement in various ministries throughout her life. She was a proud member and former president of the Women’s Missionary Union and actively contributed to the Ohio Baptist Disaster Relief Team. In this role, she traveled across the United States to assist communities impacted by natural disasters, providing meals and support to those in need. Additionally, she volunteered with the Ohio Baptist Builders Team, offering meals to workers involved in constructing nearly 30 churches. Alongside her husband, Juanita shared her love for music as an alto singer in a gospel quartet for 15 years. Together, they traveled to help establish Baptist churches and led Bible study sessions in their home. Juanita had a passion for nature, often found tending to her flower beds, earning her the affectionate nickname “Flower Lady” from her neighbors. She enjoyed working with her hands, engaging in woodworking, crafts and demonstrating her skills as a seamstress by creating clothing and home furnishings for her family. A lifelong learner, she always made time to read and study her Bible, deepening her faith and understanding. Juanita’s legacy is marked by her compassion, creativity and steadfast faith, leaving an impact on all who knew her. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years – Ernest C. Stone, Jr. in 2006, whom she married May 17, 1950, one daughter – Deborah Martin in 2015, one brother – James Elkin and one sister – Marie Butler.

Mrs. Stone is survived by three children – Vickie A. Wright and husband Danny of Batavia, Ohio and Karen Spurlock and Darrell Stone both of Sardinia, Ohio; one son-in-law – Jerry Martin of Hillsboro, Ohio, eight grandchildren – Kieth Wright and wife Tracy, Jennifer Schmidt and husband John, Stephanie Hopkins and husband Jeff, Stacey Neal and husband Cecil, Shellie Crabb and husband Jason, Matthew Spurlock, Kristin Barber and Justin Stone and wife Jessica; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and her fur baby – Barney.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at the First Baptist Church, 704 South High Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Ed Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com