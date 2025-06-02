Harrison Ray Turner, 80, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 26, 2025 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. He was born January 8, 1945 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Roy and Morine (Baker) Turner. He was also preceded in death by two daughters – Virginia Turner and Victoria Bowens.

Mr. Turner is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years – Barbara Turner; four children – Paul Turner of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Sherry Hall (Stacey) of Tennessee, Donna Dugan (Brian) of Mayslick, Kentucky and Ray Turner (Kristina) of Ripley, Ohio; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, inurnment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.