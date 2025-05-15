A successful season of high school track and field continues for the Western Brown Broncos and Lady Broncos, and on May 5 at the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Invitational it was the Broncos’ 4×800 meter relay team (Brayden Dill, Landon Hall, Lamar Hall and Jude Woodruff) setting a new school record.

The Western Brown boys 4×800 meter relay team posted a time of 8:09.34, breaking the previous school record by eight seconds.

The previous school record was held by Western Brown’s 2021 relay team made up of Caleb Ware, Wyatt Sexton, Colton O’Hara, and Nicholas Garrido.

According to Western Brown High School boys track and field coach, Chad Sexton, the Bronco team is second in city rankings and fifth in the region with the end of the regular season quickly approaching.

The Western Brown High School boys team placed seventh of 20 teams while facing tough competition at the CHCA Invite on May 5, and the Lady Broncos finished fifth of 22 teams.

Western Brown junior Lilly Stacy won the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.36.

Western Brown freshman Shylah Day placed third in the girls high jump, topping the bar at 4-10.00.

Western Brown senior Justin Morgan placed second in the boys long jump with a leap of 19-02.50.

Western Brown sophomore Aubrey Schaffner won the girls shot put event with a throw of 34-00.50, and placed second in the girls discus event with a toss of 111-03.00.

Western Brown senior Madelyn Miller placed second in the girls pole vault event (9-06.00).

Western Brown junior Ruben Latham placed third in the boys pole vault event, topping the bar at 12-06.00.