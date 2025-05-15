On the sunny afternoon of April 22, school administrators, teachers, and students gathered for the official dedication of Ralph Sininger Way on the Georgetown Exempted Village Schools campus. From the left, Eric Toole (Treasurer), Dr. Raymond Virost (GEVS Board president), Ralph Sininger, and Brad Winterod (GEVS superintendent). Photo Provided

In January, The News Democrat, Ripley Bee, and Brown County Press reported on the Georgetown Exempted Village Schools’ organizational board meeting when long-time board member Ralph Sininger was formally recognized for his decades of service. During that meeting, the board announced that a campus road would be named Ralph Sininger Way in honor of the many hours Sininger has dedicated to the district over the past 40 years and beyond.

