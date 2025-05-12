Robert E. Clonch passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, just five days shy of his 89th birthday. Bob was born May 11, 1936 in St. Martin, Ohio the son of the late Emmanuel and Henrietta (Huffner) Clonch. He graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1954. Bob started working at an early age, often skipping school on a Thursday to stock shelves at local grocery stores in Milford and Loveland. In 1959, Bob went into business himself as a 7Up distributor for several years. He returned to the grocery store business in 1965 working at Clyde’s Super Value in Maysville, Kentucky and eventually became manager of Medary’s Super Value in Wilmington, OH. Bob later became co-owner and operator of Bob & Carl’s Finer Foods of Wilmington and Hillsboro. Bob had a lifelong passion for farming. He bought a small farm many years ago and established Clonch Farms. If he wasn’t out tilling the fields, you would often find him operating the dozer digging out farm ponds, driving the grain truck, attending 4-H shows and activities. His hobbies included dirt track USAC races as well as Indy 500 races. He strongly believed in giving back to the community. Bob volunteered and served on many boards and committees. He was a member of the Fayetteville Perry School Board, Brown County Cattlemen’s Association, the Brown County Soil & Water, Brown County Planning Commission, Director of the North American Limousin Foundation, just to name a few. He was also a lifelong member of the St. Martin Catholic Church.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his children – Robert E. Clonch Jr., Roger Clonch, Randy (Donna) Clonch, Steve (Karen) Clonch, Susan (Mark) Guenther, Sharon (Tim) Lindsey. He was the proud grandfather to ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, all of whom were a great source of joy in his life. Bob is also survived by one brother – Jim (Carol) Clonch; one sister – Jenny Baron as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 15, 2025 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Cordonnier will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio with the Knights of Columbus performing the rosary at 4:30 P.M. Interment will be in the St. Martin Cemetery in St. Martin, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen City Hospice East 19585 US 68 South, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118, St. Angela Merici Ladies Sodality, 130 Stony Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio, Hope Emergency Program, 5333 Kernan Road, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142 or to the Brown County 4-H Committee, 325 W. State Street Bldg. B, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

