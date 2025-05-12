Regina Gail Prichard, age 84, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, May 12, 2025 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She worked for many years at the Heekin Can Corporation and Procter and Gamble Company . Regina was born January 19, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Herman and Eleanor (Ruggeri) Shoemaker. She was also preceded in death by one daughter – Zamora Clark and two brothers – Glenn Shoemaker and Harmon Shoemaker, Jr.

Regina is survived by three sons – Mike Prichard and wife Pam of Greenhills, Ohio, Rickey Prichard of Cincinnati, Ohio and Torrey P. Prichard of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 19, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Bonnie Bohn will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

