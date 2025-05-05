James Dean “Deanie” Watters, 62, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 24, 2025 at his home. He was a farm worker. Deanie was born February 27, 1963 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of June Louise (Gast) Warren of Ripley, Ohio and the late Jonathan Dean Watters.

In addition to his mother, Deanie is survived by two sisters – Jenene Waits of Aberdeen, Ohio and Crystal Stanley of Danville, Kentucky; one brother – Dusty Bayless of North Carolina; two nieces – Amanda Sidwell and Ginda Fowler; four nephews – Levi Overby (Kayla), Israel Stanley, Owen Stanley and Benny Stanley, Jr.; many friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Monday, May 5, 2025 followed by the committal service and interment in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

