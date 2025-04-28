Pamela Kay Newman, age 59, of Milford, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at her home.

She was born November 26, 1965 in West Union, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald Lee and Carol Sue (Stratton) Newman.

Pamela was a graduate of Goshen High School Class of 1984 and had received her Associate’s Degree in Accounting. She had worked for a roofing company before being employed at Clermont County Libraries for almost 25 years as a library tech.

Surviving are her brother, Brian Wayne (Debra) Newman; two nephews: Jason Mintkerbaugh and Christopher (Amanda) Bonham; and two great-nephews: Isaac and Everett Bonham.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Carol Sue Newman.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Pamela’s memory may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.