Lonnie Gene Rymer, 70, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on April 9, 2025. He was born July 31, 1954.

Lonnie graduated from Courter Tech High School, served three years in the Navy, and was a Heating and A/C Service Tech for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Rymer; mother, Joann Felker; stepmother, Greta Rymer; and brother, Danny Rymer. Lonnie is survived by his children, Amanda Preston, Gregory Rymer, Melissa Gilbert, and Travis Gilbert; grandchildren; brothers David (Lori) Rymer, Michael Rymer, Jeff (Debbie) Rymer.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

Walker Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the Rymer family during this difficult time.