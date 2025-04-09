Vernol D. Luttrell, 90, of Mt. Orab, passed away peacefully at 4 pm on April 4, 2025, at Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation Healthcare Center. Born on December 3, 1934, in Russell County, Kentucky, Vernol lived a life marked by dedication to his family, community and country.

He graduated from Mt. Orab Local High School in 1954 and soon after began a career that would span decades. Vernol worked for over 30 years as an auto worker at Ford Motor Company before retiring. Even before retirement, he remained active in his community by working for many years at the Thompson Funeral Home, offering support and care to families during their most difficult times.

Vernol proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963. During his service, he was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he served as a radar control operator with the 4th Missile Battalion, Battery “B”. His time in the military reflected his lifelong commitment to service and responsibility.

That same spirit of service extended into his civilian life. Vernol dedicated many years as a volunteer with the Mt. Orab Fire Department. In 1972, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Mt. Orab Life Squad and served as its first Captain. His leadership and tireless efforts helped lay the foundation for emergency medical services that continue to serve the community today. Vernol was also a 56-year member of the New Harmony Lodge #435 F&AM.

After retirement, Vernol embraced life with enthusiasm alongside his beloved wife Deloris Luttrell. Together they spent many joyful winters traveling to Florida and Texas where they camped, and Square danced with friends creating cherished memories along the way.

Vernol is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years Deloris; daughter, Sherri (Mike) Maher; daughter, Roxanne (David) Holden; sons, Rick Luttrell, Louie (Charlene) Luttrell, and Jamie (Rhonda) Luttrell. His grandchildren: Wyatt Maher, Branden Patten, Brittany Bolender, Morgan Haas, Skyler Holden, Jamie Holden, Charles Luttrell, Josh Luttrell, Joey Luttrell, Evan Luttrell, Cassidy Luttrell, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ricy and Loyda Luttrell.

A man of quiet strength and unwavering dedication, Vernol leaves behind a legacy of service and love that will be remembered by all who knew him.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and inspiration to those who follow in his footsteps.

Funeral service 7 PM Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, where family and friends will be received from 5 PM until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Mt. Orab Fire Department/Life Squad.