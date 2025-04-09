Linda Lee Strauss, nee Riley, age 76, passed on to the Heavens from Virginia on April 1, 2025.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 17, 1948, to parents Lawrence and Joyce Riley.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Christopher Strauss Jr; her parents Lawrence Riley and Joyce Riley, nee Price; her sister Sharon Alexander, nee Riley.

Linda is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Two daughters, Rena’ Lynn Lozier, nee Stump/Riley/Strauss with husband John Lozier; Beverly Ann Joyce, nee Strauss, with husband Mike Joyce; and one son Chris Strauss III.

Linda’s grandchildren; Rena’s family, Ohio – son Joshua Neer and honorably brought into the family, daughter Alicia Lozier. Beverly’s family, Connecticut – daughter Dayna Grengs, two sons Travis Joyce and Brandon Joyce. Chris’s family, Virginia – two daughters Kassandra Strauss and Aryanna Strauss. Great grandchildren Kaiden Grengs and Triss Grengs. Our mom has also left behind extended family and friends.

Linda Strauss is also survived by her sister Elaine Riley and her children Chris Riley; Melba Gilpin, nee Branam; Tina Stevens, nee Branam; and Jack Branam.

The matriarch, our Mom, her heart, and memories have always belonged to her home in Bethel, Ohio, where her beloved children were raised. She has managed to grow old, and somehow, in our hearts, it feels not long enough. Mom enjoyed arts and crafts of all kinds while sharing them often as gifts. This woman has endured many triumphs with the greatest courage that will carry on within each of us. Mom has always had a strong belief in God, and without a doubt, she has earned her wings to be our guardian Angel. Our world is going to be much different now. Thank God for these beautiful memories.

Mom, from your children and grandchildren, we will be forever empty for eternity. We love you. More.

If you wish, in honor of our Mom, she has supported St Jude often, as well as every year during Christmas.