Barbara Ann Gilreath, age 67, of Georgetown, Ohio went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a loving mother and homemaker and enjoyed crafts. Barbara was born August 12, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Herbert and Versie (Carnes) Gilreath, Sr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Clarence A. Gilreath and Herbert “Jim” Gilreath.

Ms. Gilreath is survived by one son – Travis Gilreath and Sheila Beaver of New Richmond, Ohio; four sisters – Marinda McCoy of West Palm Beach, Florida, Wanda Sue Bullis and husband Mike of Georgetown, Ohio, Charlene Holt and husband Douglas of Deer Park, Ohio and Dorothy Jean Schroth of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; nephew – David Bullis and wife Amie of Seaman, Ohio; great nephews – James, Andrew and Isaiah Bullis; several other nieces and nephews and her fur baby – Peanut.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. David Bullis will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

