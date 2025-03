Noah Steven Clifton, 25, of Georgetown, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the murder of his grandfather, Ralph Arthur Neff, and he was sentenced to additional time in the Ohio Department of Correction for attempted aggravated murder in the shooting of his grandmother and cousin.

