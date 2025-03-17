Randol Heath Barnhill, 91, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a United States Air Force Korean and Vietnam War Veteran and was retired from Browning Manufacturing, where he worked as a Electronic Engineer. Mr. Barnhill was born August 9, 1933 in Muddy Ford, Kentucky the son of the late Ward and Viola (Vance) Barnhill. He was also preceded in death by his wife in 2005 – Majel Barnhill; a sister – Beatrice Barnhill and a brother – Duard Barnhill.

Mr. Barnhill is survived by two children – Ramona Barnhill of Ripley, Ohio and John Barnhill of Aberdeen, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Courtney Barnhill of Ripley, Ohio, Heath Stewart (Mandy) of Manchester, Ohio, Brittany Mittler of Aberdeen, Ohio, Molly Glidewell of Columbus, Ohio, Alec Barnhill of Berea, Kentucky, Ian Barnhill of Berea, Kentucky and Ireland Barnhill of Cincinnati, Ohio; two great-grandchildren – Paisley Stewart and Arabella Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.