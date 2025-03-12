Gwendolyn Carol Dawley went to her forever home on March 7, 2025. Born in Ripley, Ohio December 28, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Bayne and Mary Louise (nee Green) Cahall and father, Wm. Dawley, Sr., her brothers and sisters-in-law, Vern and Charlotte Cahall and Bayne and Jane Cahall and one infant daughter, Tracy Brierly.

Gwen was a member of the Ripley Lion’s Club, Ripley Methodist Church and also helped with the continued meeting of her 1957 graduating class for the annual Ripley Alumni Dinner. She was an avid seamstress creating many outfits and blankets for family and friends over the years. She loved her family, church family and many friends especially close friends Diane Thompson and cousin Donna Franklin, whom she spoke to daily to weekly during the last several months of her life.

The last days of her life on this earth were as per her wishes, at home surrounded by her surviving and loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and other family members and friends. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and a brother – William Dawley, Jr. She was a special person and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the Centenary Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

