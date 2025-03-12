Alma Dee (Lancaster) Applegate, 86, formerly of Sand Hill Kentucky departed this earthly world on March 10, 2025 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born March 8, 1939 in Mason County, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Blevins Lancaster. After graduating high school, she worked briefly at the FBI in Washington, D.C. before returning to Kentucky to marry the love of her life Charles Applegate. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she was also a business owner, an avid crafter and enjoyed teaching others in the community arts and crafting skills. Before her illness she especially enjoyed sharing her love of both art and Jesus with kids at Plainview Baptist Church’s annual Vacation Bible School. She also enjoyed spending time at her farm with her family, gardening and watching the boats go down the Ohio River. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the First Southern Baptist Church.

Mrs. Applegate is survived by two daughters Rhonda Freidhoff and Mary Beth Wilson (Eric) both of Aberdeen, OH; three sons Joseph Applegate (June) of Aberdeen, OH, Roy Applegate and Christopher Applegate (Carol) of Brooksville, KY; seven grandchildren, including her devoted granddaughter, Sarah Applegate; ten great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews including her beloved nephew, David Lancaster (Julie) of Tollesboro, KY.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Applegate; one son-in-law Delford Freidhoff; one granddaughter, Pauline Freidhoff; and one great granddaughter Autumn Rayne Applegate.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 14, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Plumville, Kentucky.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Ohio Valley Manor Activities Fund 5280 US 62 & 68 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com