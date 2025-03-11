Audrey Ann Taylor, age 75, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a retired cook for Adams-Brown Head Start and attended the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio and the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Audrey was born July 29, 1949 in Erie, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Chester and Wanda (Sleboda) Plonski. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Kenneth Plonski in 2023 and one sister – Cynthia Plonski.

Ms. Taylor is survived by her life partner – Frank Taylor; two children – Cynthia James and husband Greg of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Michael Sczynski of Riverview, Michigan; two step-children – Chris Taylor and wife Paula of Lemore, California and Kate Aicholtz and husband Ben of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jonathon and Justin James both of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Mabel, Paul and George Aicholtz all of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers – Robert Plonski and wife Lillian and Donald Plonski and wife Mary all of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 14, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

