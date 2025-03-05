Karen McRoberts of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the age of 80. She was born to the late Ernest and Olive Inlow on December 26, 1944.

Karen is survived by her children: Raymond “Lee” (Delores) McRoberts, Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Michael E. (Kandi) McRoberts of Sardinia, Ohio, and Randy A. (Rhonda) McRoberts of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her grandchildren: Travis R (Tiffany) McRoberts of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Renee L (James) Wilson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Sara Shelton of Anderson, Ohio, Emily McRoberts of Anderson, Ohio, Keshia (Jake) Davis of Anderson, Ohio, Kiley McRoberts of Blanchester, Ohio, Ashley McRoberts of Russellville, Ohio, Sidney McRoberts of Williamburg, Ohio, Samantha McRoberts of Bethel, Ohio, and 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gene (Sue) Inlow of Sardinia, Ohio; and her loving dog, Sherlock.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Barker and a brother, Robert Inlow.

Karen retired from Siemens after 27 years and she loved to garden.

Memorial donations my be directed to Hospice of Hope.