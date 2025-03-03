Gary Lee Sowers, 59, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025 at his home. He was a supervisor at Rumpke, a farmer and he loved the outdoors. He was born March 27, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Mr. Sowers is survived by his loving wife of thirty-nine years – Sylvia (Pollitt) Sowers; two children – Gary Ray Sowers and wife Tiffany of Georgetown, Ohio and Amanda Nicole Sowers of Ripley, Ohio; one granddaughter – Kaylee Ray Sowers; two half-brothers – Monty Ray Higle and Robert Higle, both of Hamersville, Ohio; an aunt – Daisy Sowers of Hamersville, Ohio; father and mother in law – Bob and Mary Pollitt of Hamersville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother and uncle who raised him – Hazel Sowers and Dyke Sowers; mom – Mary Higle; stepdad – Pete Higle and half-brother – Charlie Higle.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com