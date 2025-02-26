Sister Agatha (Mary Jean) Fitzgerald, OSU, died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Care Center on February 22, 2025, at the age of 96. She was a beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 79 years. Sister Agatha is the dear sister of James Fitzgerald (Leslie), Ellen Fitzgerald McCallum Mitchel (the late Jim), and Ann Fitzgerald Riazzi (Carmen). She is the cherished Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and James Fitzgerald.

Sister Agatha received degrees in the arts from the College of Mount St. Joseph and Catholic University. Her post graduate work at Xavier University was in Educational Administration. She served the Ursuline Community in Congregational Leadership, Development and Communications.

As a graduate of the School of the Brown County Ursulines, she became very involved in the Alumna Association and served for many years as the co-director of the organization.

Sr. Agatha served at Chatfield College for thirty years including Dean of Student Services and Professor of Psychology, as well as providing counseling. In addition, she served on many Boards that served the local Brown County area such as: Brown County Board of Mental Retardation, Member of Adams/Brown Youth Services Board, Member of Catholic Social Services Board, to name a few. The last two decades of her active ministry were spent on development and communications for the Ursuline Community. Throughout her life her artistic talent has been generously shared with anyone who requested it.

The Mass of celebration of Sr. Agatha’s life will be celebrated at Mount Notre Dame Health Care Center Chapel on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by Mass at 10:30 AM.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Chapel in St. Martin, Ohio on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Immediately followed by the burial in the Ursuline Cemetery on the Chatfield Edge property in St. Martin, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Notre Dame Health Center at 699 E. Columbia Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45215; The Sister Agatha Scholarship Fund of The Chatfield Edge at 20918 St. Rt. 251 Fayetteville, Ohio 45118; or Ursulines of Brown County 20860 St. R.t 251, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel serving the family.