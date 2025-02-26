Cynthia Lou “Cindy” Klein, age 76, of Georgetown, Ohio went to be with Jesus, Sunday, February 23, 2024 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born June 2, 1948 in Mt.Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Edward and Inez (Bingaman) Watson. Cindy was a 1966 graduate of the Mt. Orab High School and worked as a Deputy Recorder for the Brown County Recorders Office retiring in 2013 after 25 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association and a 4-H Advisor for the Georgetown Happy Hustlers 4-H Club and Dogs Incorporated. She was a devoted Christian and her heart was to serve God and His people. Cindy was a member of Life Change Church in Milford, Ohio where she served as an Intercessor and Director of Prayer Ministries. For many years, she led Bible study in her home and ministered as President of Woman’s Aglow Fellowship in Brown County, Ohio and later as Vice President of Retreats for Greater Cincinnati Area Board. Cindy earned a three-year degree from Life Change Church School of Ministry. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Ronald “Butch” Klein in 2006 whom she married September 1, 1967; one son-in-law – Leonardo Arias and one nephew – Jeremy Watson.

Mrs. Klein is survived by her two loved and cherished children – Brian Klein of Georgetown, Ohio and Amber Arias of Anderson, Indiana; five grandchildren – LeAnn Klein of West Fargo, North Dakota, Amanda Klein and husband Marcus of Morehead, Minnesota, Jacob Ferrell of Moreland, Indiana, Leigh Ferrell of Munci, Indiana and Amillianna Arias of Anderson, Indiana; two great grandchildren – Joey and Autumn Gaytan-Gleason; one brother – Mark Watson and wife Bonnie of Sardinia, Ohio; four siblings in Texas that she wishes she could have known better, two nieces – Jennifer Taylor and husband Jeff of Sardinia, Ohio and Pamela Trvdy of Russellville, Ohio, one nephew Scott Benjamin of Florida and two great nephews – Josh and Jake Taylor and many cousins and friends

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the Life Change Church, 701 Chamber Drive, Milford, Ohio 45150. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations ,ay be made to the Life Change Church, 701 Chamber Drive, Milford, Ohio 45150.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com