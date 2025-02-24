Jeff Hastings of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at the age of 69. He was born to the late Thomas and Mary Ann Hastings on November 28, 1955.

Jeff is survived by his sisters: Beth (Ken) Robinson of Cincinnati, Ohio and Cyndy (Dennis) Patrick of Birmingham, Alabama; his nephews: Jack Robinson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Josh (Kelly) Patrick of Birmingham, Alabama, Jason Patrick of St. Louis, Missouri, Mitchell (Mindy) Hastings of Georgetown, Ohio, four great-nieces and two great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brother, Pat Hastings.

Jeff was a graduate of Eastern High School Class of 1974 and a former employee of Williamson Heating. He was an avid World War II history buff. Jeff had a good sense of humor and never met a stranger.

Funeral service 11 AM Monday, February 3, 2024, at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, where family and friends were received from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio. Jim Krusling officiating.