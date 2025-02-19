Enjoy an afternoon talking with local authors at “The Writer – Weaver of Stories” event at The Ursuline Archives, located on the former Chatfield College Campus in St. Martin, Ohio.

The event is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees will have the opportunity to talk with several local authors, delve into their creative processes, and explore their literary works. Book displays will offer a glimpse into the diverse genres and narratives that authors have crafted, with the added delight of book sales, where you can secure a signed copy of your favorite new read.

Authors who will attend include: Lyndi Brey, Valerie Woebkenberg, Kathleen Wade, Forest Brandt, Penny McGinnis, Gabrielle Fox, Laurie Lambert, Annette Lackner, Terri Gaitskill, and Steven Flawn,

The Ursuline Archives contain an extensive collection of historic and artistic displays dating back to 1845 when the Ursulines arrived in St. Martin.

The Archives’ collection includes materials saved from the School of the Brown County Ursulines, curated by a dedicated team of alumni. This rich heritage forms the backdrop for the event, adding a layer of historic significance to the celebration of contemporary literary talent.

Please RSVP by calling (513) 875-2020, ext. 30.

We look forward to seeing you there and celebrating the vibrant literary culture of our community. Don’t miss this chance to connect with authors, discover new stories, and share in the joyous spirit of creativity and heritage.