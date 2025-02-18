Janice Ann Pettit, age 87, of Fayetteville, Ohio and formerly of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025 at her home surrounded by her children. She was a homemaker, clerk at the Siegel’s General Store in New Hope, Ohio and worked at Wallace’s Super Value of Mt. Orab, Ohio in the deli and produce departments. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in New Hope, Ohio for many years before moving from New Hope, Ohio to Jamestown, Ohio. She was a devoted member and board member of the Creekside Christian Church in Jamestown, Ohio.

Janice was born on August 14, 1937 at her family home near Mt. Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruby (Barr) Waits. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles William “Bill” Hauke in 1973 at New Hope, Ohio; second husband – L. Emerson Pettit in 2013; one sister – Norma Jean Cox; four brothers – Arthur E. “Sam” Waits (Patricia), Charles “Chuck” Waits (Frances), Ronald Waits and Terry Joe Waits; one step-brother – Harry W. “Bud” Waits; three brothers-in-law – Richard H. “Junior” Leslie, Marvin Mason, Vernon “Vernie” Cox and one sister-in-law – Verna Hauke.

Mrs. Pettit is survived by two daughters – Michelle “Shelley” Klosterman and husband Kenneth of Williamsburg, Ohio and Melissa “Missie” Gauche and husband Dale of Fayetteville, Ohio; two sons – Robert Hauke and wife Rhonda of Pleasant Plain, Ohio and Brady Hauke and wife Shelley of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren – Brad Meeker and wife Jennifer of Williamsburg, Ohio, Jonathan “JC” Meeker and wife Amber of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Joshua Hauke of Nashville, Tennessee, Jamie Menard and husband Matt of Bethel, Ohio, Steven Hauke and wife Shelby and Justin Hauke and wife Megan all of Cincinnati, Ohio; four step-grandchildren – Taylor Schulze and husband Sam of Martinsville, Ohio, Curtis Gauche and wife Olivia of Spencerville, Ohio, Ande Scott and Turner Scott both of Cincinnati, Ohio; one step-sister – Cathie Stroop and husband Floyd of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Carol Waits of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Peggy Mason of Georgetown, Ohio and Sonja Leslie of Sardinia, Ohio; five step-children – Regina Arnett, Robyn Alsip and husband Dallas, Richard Pettit, Marilyn Haney and Tim Pettit all of Greene County, Ohio; several step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jack Davis will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 19585 U.S. Highway 68, Fayetteville, OH 45118 or to the Jamestown Senior Center, 6 East Xenia Street, Jamestown, Ohio 45335.

