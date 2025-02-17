Sheridan Miller, age 72, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 13, 2025 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born November 11, 1952 in Georgetown, Ohio, son of the late Fred and Loretta (Bruner) Miller. On August 5, 1972 he was united into marriage to Deeann (Carroll) Miller.

Sheridan proudly dedicated 45 years of service as a machinist at Milacron before his retirement. A United States Army veteran, he carried a deep love for fishing and found his greatest joy in farming. Above all, he was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with his loved ones.

Surviving are his loving wife, Deeann Miller; 4 children: Sherrie Varney of Palm Bay, FL, April Miller of Sardinia, Sheridan S. (Ciara) Miller of Sardinia, and Autumn (Brian) Leimberger of Sardinia; 6 grandchildren, Joe Parrish, Tatiana Miller Manalo, Jeremiah Sissel, Paige Miller, Khloe Hollon, and Jason Darling, 7 great-grandchildren, Aerionnah, Avery, Brooklyn, Kenneth, Jasper, Xander, and J-Boy; 2 brothers, Grandville Fred Miller and Sheldon (Robin) Miller; 5 sisters, Brenda Jane (Bob) McKenzie, Sheila (Daryl) Dean, Tina (Terry) Baird, Virginia Joy (Gary) Barger, and Deanna (Roy) Roush; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sheridan was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stacy Parrish; 2 grandsons: Tyler Lee Whittmer and Gage Sheridan Shane Whittmer; 2 brothers: Wayne and Ashford Miller; and a sister, Floretta Hull.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow in the Buford Cemetery, where the Highland County Honor Guard will accord full military honors.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm.

