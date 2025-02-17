Kenneth A. Graves, 68, of Hillsboro, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at his residence. He was born August 2, 1956 in Georgetown, OH to the late James Robert and Lucille (Crosson) Graves. He was a farmer. He also was a 4-H advisor for several years and a 1974 graduate of Eastern High School.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Sharon Vaughn.

He is survived by life partner, Rissi of Hillsboro; step daughter, Robin Moore of Hillsboro; sisters, Janet (Lynn) Haas of Winchester, LuAnn (Ron) Resibois, of Sardinia, Robin (Dave) Forsythe of Russellville, Mona (Jason) Hammons of Russellville, Cora (Tim) Lacey of Russellville; 3 step grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2025 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

