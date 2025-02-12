Zola Ann Purdin, 87, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2025. She retired from First National Bank and later retired from Georgetown High School where she worked as a cook. Zola was a longtime member of the Russellville Church of Christ. She was born May 17, 1937 daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Mitchell) Johnson. Zola loved to cook and her special apple pie was a favorite at family gatherings and church functions.

In addition to her parents, Zola was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Purdin on January 28, 2025.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Lisa) Purdin; granddaughter, Olivia (Andrew) Zimmer; great granddaughter, Eleanor Zimmer; brothers, Ron (Kathryn) Johnson, Jerry (Jan) Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at the Russellville Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to the Russellville Church of Christ.

