Larry R. Shuck, 78 years old, of Batavia, Ohio, formerly of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on February 5, 2025, at UC Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his Wife: Linda Bolton Shuck. 2 Sons: Matt (Julia) Shuck and Adam Shuck. 5 Grandchildren. 2 Sisters: Barbara Dragin and Garnet Griffith. 1 Late Brother Don Shuck. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 N. Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on February 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will also be on February 17, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.