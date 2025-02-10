Jason Allen Watson of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the age of 49. He was born to Carol (Keith) Bauer and the late Phillip Allen Watson on December 4, 1974.

Jason is survived by his wife of 21 years, Pam Watson of Georgetown, Ohio; his children: Dakota Watson of Georgetown, Ohio, and Noah Watson of Georgetown, Ohio; his grandchild, Phillip Watson; his siblings: Missy (Matt) Ranes of Georgetown, Ohio, David Bauer of Jacksonville, Illinois, Thomas Bauer of Franklin, Ohio, Erin Scranton of Bethel, Ohio, Michael Bauer of Georgetown, Ohio and Mary Angela Thuma of Springfield, Illinois; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.

In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Bauer.

Jason loved to hunt and the outdoors. He was a member of Fairview Church.

Funeral service 7 PM Thursday, November 14, 2024, at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, where family and friends will be received from 5 PM until the time of service. Jason Galley officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.