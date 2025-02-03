Cory Pendleton Jones, age 40, of Elsmere, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 16, 2025 at his residence. He was a carpenter for Sign Pro and a United States Operation Enduring Freedom War Army veteran where he earned several medals including the Iraqi Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon. Cory was born June 30, 1984 in Twentynine Palms, California the son of Jeffrey and Janet (Downing) Jones of Georgetown, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents – Gene and Rosemary Downing and paternal grandparents – Frank and Carol Jones.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones is survived by one sister – Erin Matchett and husband James of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother – Blake Jones and wife Brooke of Batavia, Ohio; one niece – Payton Jones of Batavia, Ohio; two nephews – Owen Jones of Batavia, Ohio and Holden Matchett of Nashville, Tennessee and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2025 at the True Life Christian Church, 15117 Eastwood Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. Jerrod Florence will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com