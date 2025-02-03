It is with great sadness that the family of Ada Clara (Jenkins) Rollins, a native of Ripley Ohio, announces her passing on January 26th, 2025, at the age of 89, at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley Ohio. Ada was born in Decatur Ohio on June 4th, 1935.

Ada is a retiree of The United States Shoe Corporation. She loved cooking and baking for her family, and reading in her spare time.

Ada is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Baker Rollins Sr., her son, Eddie Baker Rollins Jr., and her daughter, Debbie Sue (Rollins) Griffey.

Ada will be forever loved and remembered by her grandson, Eric James Rollins and his significant other, Candita Lee Campbell of Ripley, Ohio, her step-granddaughter, Lorinda (Coffey) Rivero of Navarre, Florida, and her great granddaughter Allyson (Harkins) Papá of Cleveland, Georgia. Ada will be forever remembered by her family, and dear friends.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to The Ohio Valley Manor and the Hospice of Hope for the excellent support and care given to Ada.

Following cremation, Ada will be laid to rest at Red Oak Cemetery at a later date.