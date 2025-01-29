William Lee Holton, 84, of Aberdeen, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born August 22, 1940, in Byrd Township, OH, the son of the late William L. and Bessie Ann (Fulton) Holton. He was a longtime employee of The Standard Supply Company and The Home Tobacco Warehouse of Maysville, KY. He was best known as a local auctioneer and real estate agent.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce Ann (Jones) Holton, a son, William J. Holton and sisters, Martha Irwin and Shirley Ruggles.

He is survived by son, Mark Holton and wife Shelia of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Angie Holton of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Heather (John) Kidwell, Stacey Holton, Casey (Charles) Ellington, Caleb (Lauren) Holton, Curtis (Katelyn) Holton, Calder (Kelsey) Holton and numerous great grandchildren.

Bill’s wish was to be cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Chapel Perpetual Care Association, C/O Dale Gray, 8 Compton Place, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

