Paul Raymond Purdin, 85, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2025. He retired from Milicron where he worked as a machinist. Paul was a longtime member of the Russellville Church of Christ. He was born March 25, 1939 son of the late John and Anna Purdin. Paul never met a stranger. He loved talking with people and telling silly jokes. Paul loved gardening, he would grow enough vegetables to share with his friends and neighbors.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Zola, his son, Brian (Lisa) Purdin; granddaughter, Olivia (Andrew) Zimmer; great granddaughter, Eleanor Zimmer; brother, Gene Purdin; sister, Ruth Woods and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Phil White will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Russellville Church of Christ.

