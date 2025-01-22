Marvin “Marty” Ray Montgomery White, age 65, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired foreman for Kokosing Construction Company, member of the Carpenters Union, enjoyed playing horseshoes, hunting deer, arrowheads and mushrooms and was an avid Bengals fan. Marty was born March 27, 1959 in Middletown, Ohio the son of the late Marvin Lee and Lucille (Spencer) White. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Kenny and Donnie White and three sisters – Kay White, Vickie Ostrander and Wanda Forster.

Mr. White is survived by two children – Dustin White and Jennifer Halcomb of Batavia, Ohio and Jerrica Dawson and Michael Brown of Ironton, Ohio; five grandchildren – Heath and Scarlet White, Tucker and Jerrise Dawson and Zuri White; one brother – Bob White and Ollie of Russellville, Ohio; two sisters – Debi King of Lexington, Kentucky and Sue Ellen Ray and husband Larry of Sardinia, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.