Glenna Saylor nee Eldridge of Hamersville, OH passed away on January 12, 2025. Glenna is survived in death by her Husband, of 73 years, Colby Saylor Jr., her Siblings; Ernest Eldrige, Charles Eldridge, Vivian Gibson, Phyllis Garrett, and Danny Eldridge, her children; Jeffrey (Cheryl) Saylor, Sabrina DeBell, Brady (Theresa Moorehead) Saylor, and her grandchildren, Josh (Brandy) DeBell, Kyle (Myranda) Saylor, Vanessa (Chris) Cleghorn, Branden DeBell, Becky Clark, Cole (Anna) Saylor, Nikki Sexton and Katie (Dave) Coleman, also 25 great- grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Glenna was preceded in death by her siblings Linville Eldridge, Wanda Corso and Beulah Eldridge, her daughter, Ava Clark, her son-in-law Kenny DeBell, and her grandchildren, Chantal Clark Cook, Jaymie Jamison and Tyler DeBell

Glenna was born on September 5, 1936, in Pineville Kentucky to the late Manuel and Leela Eldridge. She met and married the love of her life, Colby Saylor Jr., in Kentucky and was married to him for 73 years. They were rarely ever apart from each other and best friends. To hear Colby tell it, “He robbed the cradle, and he’s happy he did”. They moved to Hamersville, Ohio where they lived and built a beautiful life together with their four children.

Colby and Glenna’s house has always been a popular hangout for friends, family, those traveling from out of town and especially to all their grandchildren. Glenna liked to keep a clean, beautiful home and she made sure it was always ready for company or to entertain. She showed her love through her cooking as well. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Her homemade biscuits were unmatched along with her cakes. Even though she loved to cook and entertain her family, they knew better than to let her catch them in the kitchen making a mess after she had already cleaned up, especially if she had already warned them that the Kitchen was closed!

Glenna was an extremely hard worker. She worked as a cook for 25 years at Hamersville schools. She also was the co-owner of Glenna’s Greenhouse founded in 1988. She had a green thumb and grew some of the most beautiful ﬂowers and made some of the most beautiful ﬂower arrangements. She passed her passion for growing all things beautiful on to her kids and daughters-in-law as well.

Glenna was a devout Christian woman and was saved into the Lord’s Church in 1971. She was a devoted member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Amelia Ohio. She loved the Lord, and she absolutely loved to sit and listen to people sing about the Lord. She and Colby often held church singings at their home and would invite their family members and church family to join them.

Glenna was an amazing Wife, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandma and Friend. She loved her family with all her heart and was happy to be around them, laugh with them, care for them, and love them like only she could. Words cannot express how deeply she will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. We know the angels were rejoicing in heaven when she was called home. We love you Mom/Mamaw and we will miss you the rest of our lives.