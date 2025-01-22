George Edward Shepherd, 96, was born July 6, 1928. George went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife of 69 years, Anna Marie Shepherd (Blumie) on January 19, 2025. They resided in Winchester, OH and he was a member of Farm Bureau for 48 years. George served in the National Guard, and he retired from Ford Motor Company in Fairfax & Sharonville. He is survived by 6 children: George Joseph Shepherd, Margaret Ann Humble, Deborah Sue Shepherd, Linda Louise Lathem, Daniel Matthew Shepherd, Dennis James Shepherd. George also was survived by 5 grandchildren: George Shepherd, Jeff Shepherd, Timothy Lanham, Rebecca Brunner & Annie Fryman. George was survived by 10 great grandchildren as well. He & Anna had 14 Great – Great Grandchildren. George was a very talented man, he enjoyed being a cartoonist, an arborist and loved to play the harmonica.