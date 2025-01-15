Beverly “Kay” Casbar, age 82, of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was known by many names and titles: Bev, Kay, Mom, Mamaw and Ma, to name a few. Kay was a retired ward secretary for the Clermont Mercy Hospital Psych Ward in Batavia, Ohio, a die-hard Elvis Presley and Cincinnati Reds fan. She knew the baseball stats better than most of the coaches. Kay loved Conway Twitty and riding motorcycles with her husband, Frank and her special cousins, Gloria Dawn and Johnny Ulrich. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren that she always looked forward to spending time with and never missed any of their events. Kay was born September 7, 1942 in Madison, West Virgina the daughter of the late Theodore “Ted” and Barbarene (Eskew) McCormick. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Frank Joseph Casbar in 2014 and one brother – Ted McCormick in 2016.

Mrs. Casbar is survived by two daughters – Debbie Bossman and husband Rick of Batavia, Ohio and Amy Farrell and husband Troy of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandsons – Jordan Bossman of Batavia, Ohio, Troy Farrell, Jr. and wife Stella of Hamersville, Ohio, Zac Farrell and wife Casey of Anderson Township, Ohio, Jake Farrell and wife Katie of Anderson Township, Ohio and Luke Farrell and wife Kate of Jeffersonville, Indiana; eleven great grandchildren – Anastasia, Hailie, Shiloh, Xander, Juliana, Selah, Thea, Gemma, Beckham, Luna and Ivy Farrell; one great-great grandson – Ahsaiaas Ramirez; one sister – Judi Barkley and husband Roger of Moscow, Ohio, one sister-in-law – Cathy McCormick of Amelia, Ohio; four nephews – John McCormick and wife Jenny, Seth McCormick, Kody McCormick and wife Jessica and Sam Barkley and wife Meagan; two nieces – Brodi Whitehead and husband Zach and Jill O’Donnell and husband Tim, special friend – Connie Farrell and family and many cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M Saturday, January 18, 2025 at the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com