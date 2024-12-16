William Lee Ball, 78, of Winchester, OH passed away Sunday, December 15, 2024 at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1946 in Hamilton County, OH the son of the late James Lytle and Mary Ruth (Blake) Ball. He retired from Heekin Can and was a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ, Russellville Masonic Lodge #166 and Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by son, Phillip Ball; brothers, Charlie, James and Fred Ball and sister, Grace Sluss

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cathy Ball of Winchester; three sons, Jerry Ball of New Market, Scott Ball of Hillsboro, Branden Ball (Danielle) of Williamsburg; daughter; Shannon Papania of Ash Ridge; brother, Ed Ball of IN; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Tom Claibourne officiating. Masonic services will start at noon prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Church of Christ or Russellville Masonic Lodge #166.

