Ricky D. Barricklow, 65, of Hillsboro, OH passed away Thursday, December 5, 2024 at the Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro. He was born on December 29, 1958 in Wilmington, OH the son of Roger Barricklow and the late Juanita (Teague) Barricklow. He was a US Navy veteran and worked in sales.

He is survived by his daughter, Tasha Sweet (Thayer) of Leesburg, OH; girlfriend, Kimberly Wagoner of Hillsboro; father, Roger Barricklow of Sardinia; brother, Stormy Barricklow (Rhonda) of Lebanon, IN; sister, Lana Richey (Lowell) of Sardinia; grandson, Tristen Everhart and 4 nephews, Reese Richey (Maison), Tyler Richey, Cord Barricklow (Ashton) and Strand Barricklow.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Tom Patrick will be officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com